Incoming Wing Chaplain eager to serve

CAMP MURRAY— Following a two-year search for a Wing chaplain, the 194th Wing will soon have a chaplain on staff. Rev. Dr. Philip Lindholm, currently serving as a chaplain for CHI Franciscan Health, has begun his service in the Washington Air National Guard and will soon begin the Air Force’s training program for chaplains.



In 2016, Lindholm was a member of 194th Wing student flight waiting for his Top Secret security clearance. He was getting ready for basic training, to be followed by intelligence courses, so that he could be an enlisted member of the 194th Intelligence Squadron. Then, a new opportunity came his way. Instead of entering the intelligence field, Lindholm will be attending Commissioned Officer Training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama before participating in a Chaplains’ course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina to become the 194th Wing’s new Chaplain.



Lindholm grew up in Seattle. Growing up, sports was a huge part of his childhood, which included playing baseball and football at Decatur High School in Federal Way. His life started to slowly turn when he discovered a love for books. He spent more time after school with his nose in a book than on the field. He participated in the Running Start program at Green River College.



He attended Central Washington University for their honors program. At age 18, his life took a major turn: he became a Christian. As a result of his conversion to Christianity, he went from being an International Business major to a religion major. This turn was concerning to his parents as they worried about his future financial stability, he said.



Lindholm was considered for the Rhodes scholarship, and he expected to win it. His life took a sobering turn when he didn’t make the final selection. He applied to Harvard and Oxford University in England. At the time he had not received any money offers from Oxford, but Harvard offered an incentive. Then, during new student orientation at Harvard, there was a surprising yet welcomed turn, because he received funding from Oxford.



Eventually, Lindholm earned three masters degrees, one each in Jewish, Christian, and Islamic studies. Going to Oxford offered him a global perspective. He learned that his Christian tradition was very different from others across the globe.



A recent turning point, resulting in his joining the military, was when Washington State experienced wildfires. Lindholm saw that the National Guard was involved. He felt there was a real need to serve, but he had no way to contribute or help. So he called his local recruiter and asked “what can I do?” Those conversations led him to enlist in the Air National Guard, with the hope of joining the 194th Intel Squadron.



While waiting for his Top Secret clearance, there was yet another important turn; he learned that a 194th Wing Chaplain office not only existed, but that there was a need for chaplains. “I thought my goodness, this might be better use of my service”, said Lindholm. After meeting with Colonel Jeremy Horn, 194th Wing Commander, Lindholm was convinced that he should switch his career path to the military chaplaincy.



When he is not spending time with his wife Lori and son Declan, or doing volunteer work, his spare time is spent in a Roots Rock Band called “Whiskey N’ Rye.”



Lindholm said that his hope for his service as Wing Chaplain is to continue to learn how he can best serve the people of this wing. His mission and hope will change as the wing changes, he said.

