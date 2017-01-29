Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the “city of champions” as it is known the throughout state. A city with the motto of “together we can build a bridge to the future”; Tuscaloosa; should know it has a champion and one that’s building a bridge to the future in the U.S Navy.

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Darren “DJ” Marks Jr., a native of Tuscaloosa, and a 2011 graduate of Northridge High School, serves on the amphibious transport dock ship, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) as a leading petty officer in Deck department.

“People on the ship call me ‘Bama’”, said Marks. It keeps me tied to my roots and where I come from. You can always catch me moving throughout the ship screaming ‘roll tide’ and everything I use or wear on the ship has something related to the state of Alabama; from my hard hat to my rack sheets.”

“Bama” brought his southern hospitality and country demeanor into the United States Navy on Sept. 23, 2012. His parents, Felicia and Darren Marks Sr. are who he attributes his drive to.

“I watched them be ‘go-getters’ when I was a child and I carried that with me to the Fleet to be at the successful point I’m at now. My parents always told me to do what makes you happy, and that will make us happy. So I do this for them. I do this to see the smile on their faces knowing their son is out doing something for the good of himself, his family and his great nation.”

Ever since Darren Jr. has joined the Navy he has achieved some accolades that makes his parents smile. He’s earned two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Good Conduct Award, a Sailor of the Year nomination as well earning his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin.

“I wake up every morning and ask myself ‘what can I do to be great today?’ I live by Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’ and I push myself over and beyond. I let myself know that my body can physically do more than my mind thinks it can and I finish the job – Now that’s Bama.”

If you ask Sailors around the ship, Marks brings his pride from “T-Town” to the Navy in a way where his presence demands respect because of his professionalism and his character.

“Since joining the Navy I have changed in many ways, I accept different cultures, beliefs and backgrounds. I’ve taken a huge growth-leap in manhood and maturity by taking on large amounts of responsibilities and holding myself accountable for my actions. But at the end of the day I just want my city to be happy of the pride and tradition I bring from Tuscaloosa. I represent T-Town really well.”

From the hats he wears to watching every Alabama football game on American Forces Network, “Bama” is known throughout his ship for his city and state. On top of the pride of his city, he’s also excelled in his naval career; so here’s to you Tuscaloosa, your champion – Petty Officer Second Class Darren Marks Jr.

