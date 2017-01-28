A Post Office Clerk with a Big Heart

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Blessing Idahosa, originally from Nigeria, immigrated to Fort Wainwright, Alaska in February 2012. She joined the Navy in September and reported to Bataan in December of the same year.



“I joined the navy to see the world, travel around, to further my education and to serve America,” said Idahosa. “I’m proud of this country and I want to serve it.”



Idahosa runs the onboard post office and said she enjoys watching smiling faces receive letters and packages on a weekly basis.



“Mail is something that builds morale. It makes people happy when they hear from their friends and family back home,” said Idahosa. “I just like being the person who makes them happy and excited about receiving their mail.”



Not only does Idahosa provide customer service in the post office, she is also a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate (SAPR VA). She is one of the personnel on the ship that is trained to help service member’s deal with and overcome sexual assault and sexual harassment experiences.



“I have a passion to help people, to help others,” said Idahosa. “Advocacy is something that’s really dear to my heart, I want to be an advocate for people who are going through the experience of sexual assault. I want to help people through the hard time of overcoming the stress.”



“I’m pushing my officer candidate school package,” said Idahosa. “Right now my goals are to pick up first class, as well as finish up my second bachelor’s degree in psychology and eventually become a counselor for Navy veterans.”



Idahosa made her first deployment with USS Bataan in 2014 and will be making her second one in early 2017.

