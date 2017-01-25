RHC-P conducts bi-lateral engagement with United Kingdom

Photo By Ana Allen | HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (Jan. 25, 2017) Regional Health Command-Pacific Commanding...... read more read more Photo By Ana Allen | HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (Jan. 25, 2017) Regional Health Command-Pacific Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence, along with other RHC-P and United States Army Pacific key leaders, provided a command briefing and engaged in discussions with United Kingdom Ministry of Defense senior leader, the Director of Medical Policy, Operations and Capability, British Maj. Gen. Martin Bricknell, along with Medical Operations Staff Officer, British Lt. Col. Helen Smyth. The global health engagement also focused on how RHC-P and United Kingdom military medical assets have engaged the Vietnam Ministry of Defense through subject matter exchanges in the past and also projected upcoming endeavors to support the Southeast Asian country in its deployment of a level 2 hospital to South Sudan in 2018. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- (Jan. 25, 2017) Regional Health Command-Pacific, also known as RHC-P, conducted a bi-lateral, senior leader engagement with military medical leads from the United Kingdom.



RHC-P Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence, along with other RHC-P and United States Army Pacific key leaders, provided a command briefing and engaged in discussions with United Kingdom Ministry of Defense senior leader, the Director of Medical Policy, Operations and Capability, British Maj. Gen. Martin Bricknell, along with Medical Operations Staff Officer, British Lt. Col. Helen Smyth.



The global health engagement also focused on how RHC-P and United Kingdom military medical assets have engaged the Vietnam Ministry of Defense through subject matter exchanges in the past and also projected upcoming endeavors to support the Southeast Asian country in its deployment of a level 2 hospital to South Sudan in 2018.



During the meeting, RHC-P and United Kingdom medical leaders also discussed how they could effectively integrate efforts to increase Vietnam's capacity and agreed to initiate multilateral planning in support of the Vietnam mission, which will support the Army Medical Command, United States Army Pacific and United States Pacific Command readiness and partnership objectives.



About RHC-P: RHC-P orchestrates the delivery of world-class medical care for service members, families and eligible beneficiaries, and provides medical readiness and diplomacy in support of United States Army Pacific in the Pacific Command area of responsibility.