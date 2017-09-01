Base Tax Center to open

The Minot Air Force Base Tax Center is scheduled to open Jan. 23 for free advice, assistance, preparation and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.



Since there aren’t many volunteers, priority for tax assistance will be given to active duty military, said Clinton Baxter, the 5th Bomb Wing Legal Office contact tax representative. Military dependents, retirees and Department of Defense civilians may also receive assistance on a space-available basis.



Location: The Tax Center is located in the Pride building (475 Summit Drive) through the west entrance on the second floor.



Tax Center hours of operation: The Tax Center will be open for appointment only Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. until April 21, 2017.



To receive tax preparation/e-filing assistance, you must bring:

• Photo IDs – Proof of identification (taxpayer/spouse)

• Social security cards (or ITIN card, if applicable) (taxpayer/spouse/dependents)

• Birth dates (taxpayer/spouse/dependents)

• Prior year tax return (they no longer have copies of prior returns for previous clients)

• Wage/income statements (i.e. W-2s, W-2G, 1099-B, 1099-R, 1099-G, 1099-Misc.)

• Interest and dividend statements (1099-INT, 1099-DIV)

• Affordable Care Act healthcare documents (IRS Form 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C)

• Dependent care information (daycare provider name, address, tax ID # and amount paid)

• Education credit information (1098-T and receipts for out-of-pocket expenses)

• Proof of bank routing and account number (for direct debits or direct withdrawals)

• Any other forms applicable to your return (i.e. “1098-E Student Loan Interest Paid”, 5498 IRA contributions, 1098 Mortgage Interest Paid, real estate taxes)



To ask questions or schedule an appointment, call the 5th BW Legal Office at 723-3026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:40 Story ID: 221678 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Hometown: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base Tax Center to open, by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.