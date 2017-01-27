(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Corps Report Ep. 87

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    In this weeks episode, Secretary of Defense James Mattis Swears in, USS America and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit train for a deployment, and several storms affected Marine Corps bases in the U.S.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:44
    Story ID: 221670
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Corps Report Ep. 87, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    news
    flooding
    tornado
    kill
    disaster
    Marines
    semper fi
    mad dog
    f-35b
    yut
    Uss America
    oorah
    James Mattis
    current events
    Devildogs
    The Corps Report
    TCR
    chaous

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT