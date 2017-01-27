Partnership streamlines PDM for ICBM wings

The 309th Missile Maintenance Group and Defense Logistics Agency recently worked together on an initiative to establish a “retail-like” support structure in order to stock, store and distribute parts and supplies to the Air Force’s three ICBM wings.



The effort supported programmed depot maintenance, or PDM, for the missile launch facilities and launch control centers that belong to those installations.



Specifically, the initiative worked to minimize equipment handling, reduce costs for unused items, save man hours, elevate visibility on parts shortages, guarantee a constant visibility of inventory control, and reduce the requirement for storage facilities.



"We asked DLA to help us streamline our supply support to our geographically separated units that perform PDM on the ICBM launch facilities and launch control centers, and they really stepped up to the challenge,” said Patrick Doumit, 309th Missile Maintenance Group deputy director. “Through DLA’s extraordinary support, as well as from our Air Force Global Strike Command, 748th Supply Chain Management and ICBM Systems Directorate partners, we have significantly increased delivery of our DLA and Air Force managed parts.”



DLA Aviation, DLA Distribution, 309th MMXG, 748th SCMG, and the AFGSC were all key to the initiative that began in October 2016.



“The goal was to take an innovative risk in order to expand possibilities for future endeavors. It was a team effort,” said Andrea Faxon, 309th MMXG program manager.



DLA Aviation at Ogden Commander Col. Daniel Lockert, who led the joint effort, agreed.



“309th MMXG came to us and asked if we could establish a retail like support structure for ICBM PDM efforts, specifically for launch facilities and launch control centers,” said Lockert. “We put our heads together and developed an outcome that not only supports this, but will eventually lead to a more robust supply support system for both consumable and reparable assets used in the launch facility and launch control center PDM process. It is a true testament to the power of a collaborative approach.”



DLA completed its first major milestone earlier this month.



DLA procured and customized its first storage containers with lights, accessories and all the necessary parts before shipping it to Malmstrom AFB, Mont., in early January.



The container arrived on schedule Jan. 10 and was received by the 309th MMXG team.



Alongside DLA and 309th MMXG representatives, Kenneth Amo, 583rd Missile Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, cut the seal from the container and examined the contents inside.



“The amount of support we received in such a short time has been overwhelming,” said Jason Young, Malmstrom’s Depot Field Team general manager. “Leveraging the relationships and expertise of our professional partners to produce such an outstanding product has surprised the entire 583rd team at Malmstrom AFB.”



“The DLA team really leaned forward in a way I have never seen and supported with untiring vigor. Many thanks to the whole team for having a vision and seeing it through to success,” Young continued.



With the first shipment under its belt, the team gathered valuable data to ensure future shipments will succeed through process improvement and team collaboration.



“The real beauty of this effort is that our workers received their parts in one shipment and they were delivered directly to each site,” said Col. Eric Jackson, 309th MMXG commander. “We will continue to lean out this process by employing the “Art of the Possible.”



“This task would not have been accomplished in the short time frame without the total team effort by all involved; this is what it is all about, supporting the warfighter,” said Andrew Konrady, Director, DLA Distribution Hill, Utah.

