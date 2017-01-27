Fort McCoy Army Family Action Plan Conference studies Families' concerns

Fort McCoy's fiscal year 2017 Army Family Action Plan (AFAP) Conference, which reviews and discusses quality-of-life concerns submitted by members of the Fort McCoy community, was held Nov. 2-3, 2016, at Army Community Service.



Soldiers, Family members, retirees, and Department of the Army, or DA, civilians volunteered for the conference, providing representation of the Total Army Family.



Seven delegates, who reviewed the issues submitted, along with support personnel made up the conference team. Workgroup members were provided training prior to the conference to become familiar with the AFAP process and learn what their specific roles would entail. The team had the task of fine-tuning issue titles, scopes, and recommendations into issues that would be easily understood by anyone reading them.



Eight issues were reviewed during the conference. The delegates turned one issue into two, combined two similar issues into one, and decided not to work one issue that was considered to fall under human-resource workforce development instead of AFAP.



Five of the issues were forwarded to Installation Management Command, or IMCOM, to be reviewed. These issues may then go forward to Army Headquarters for review/resolution or be sent back to the installation with reasons as to why they were not worked.



The following are fiscal year 2017 AFAP issues and recommendations forwarded to IMCOM.



• Interviews for Priority Placement Program Military Spouses (PPP-S). The delegates recommended that selecting officials be allowed to interview the best qualified candidates from the PPP-S.



• Education of military spouses on the Priority Placement Program (PPP-S) by service. The delegates recommended that DA human-resource officers execute education services to military spouses on the PPP-S to include the interview information on the DA counseling checklist.



• TRICARE Prime Remote co-pay costs for medications. The delegates recommended to eliminate the co-pay for TRICARE Prime Remote prescriptions at retail network pharmacies.



• Installation TRICARE representative. The delegates recommended that a TRICARE representative be stationed at Fort McCoy, Wis., with a toll free number.



• Child care services for Soldiers retired through the Army Medical Board. The delegates recommended that the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) address the impact of retirement on loss of benefits, including child care.



Two local issues will be examined by Child & Youth Services (CYS) subject matter experts with progress reported at quarterly Army Family Action Plan Steering Committee meetings.



• Transportation for middle school/teens to Youth Services from South Post during summer and school breaks. The delegates recommended that CYS provide afternoon transportation to pick up military youth grades six-12 from South Post bus stops and transport to/from Youth Program.



• Lack of non-facility-based programming for youth at South Post Housing. The delegates recommended that CYS offer regular programming on South Post Housing during the summer months using the pavilion and other features. To accommodate the surge of military youth, move the Summer Youth Program to South Post.



Issues may be submitted year-round for the annual conference. The fiscal year 2018 conference will be held Nov. 1-2, 2017, with a submission cutoff date of Sept. 8. Issue and volunteer forms may be picked up at Army Community Service, building 2111, or found online at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/us/mccoy/programs/army-family-action-plan.

