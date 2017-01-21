Sailors Help Beautify San Antonio During CPO 365 COMREL

SAN ANTONIO –Sailors from Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMETLC) and Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi – San Antonio Detachment (NHCCC SA DET), gathered at a local park in San Antonio to clean up the grounds as part of a volunteer project Jan. 21.

The chiefs and petty officer first classes participated in the community relations (COMREL) event as part of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) 365, a Navy-wide program implemented by the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy to provide first class petty officers with consistent professional development throughout the year in order to prepare for advancement to chief.

NMETLC and NHCCC SA DET meet together for CPO 365 and this year, the COMREL coordinators decided to “Adopt-A-Park.”

“Our 365 group will provide services to the community through the city’s Park and Recreation Department by adopting Martinez Park,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman David Haro, NHCCC SA DET, the COMREL point of contact for NMETLC/NHCCC SA DET’s CPO 365. “We’ll perform one to two hours of community service at the park once a month performing jobs such as litter pick-up, graffiti removal, equipment re-paining, etc.”

Jan. 21 was their first event at Martinez Park, a spot identified by the city as one needing extra help and attention. Participants were able to help with several different jobs at their first clean-up including laying mulch on the playground, painting over the graffiti on several park tables and benches, picking up litter, and wiping down signs. Subsequent visits to the park will mostly be smaller projects in maintaining cleanliness.

“We wanted to do something to develop a closer relationship with the people that kindly host, and warmly welcome us, in their city,” said Haro. “While what we do from now on in this park might seem like a small deed, I am sure it will reap big feelings of gratitude and will help us foster neighborliness with the civilian population in the area.”



Family and friends were invited to the COMREL, allowing parents the opportunity to help clean while kids got to visit and play.



"I think it's great any time we get to go out into the community to help out and do our part in keeping San Antonio clean and beautiful,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mari Williams, NMETLC Academics Department. “This opportunity was especially great because it was family friendly so we could bring the kids out to play and have a good time. I look forward to going out again in the future."

