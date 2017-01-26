Fort Jackson makes its (post)mark

Photo By Robert Timmons | John Owens, Sr., Columbia Philatelic Society president, Walter Rowland II, Postmaster...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | John Owens, Sr., Columbia Philatelic Society president, Walter Rowland II, Postmaster for the city of Columbia, and Col. Mark Shade, Fort Jackson's deputy commanding officer, prepare to unveil a special cachet dedicated to Fort Jackson's centennial, Jan. 21 at Spring Valley High School in Northeast Columbia. A cachet is a printed design usually added to an envelope or postcard to commemorate special events. The unveiled cachet had the Fort Jackson distinctive "Standing Andy" insignia with a special "100" centennial logo cancellation mark. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

As the days get closer to Fort Jackson’s 100th birthday, organizations across the Midlands have begun showing their thanks to the installation.



The Columbia Philatelic Society unveiled a cachet dedicated to the post’s anniversary at the Winter Stamp and Post Card Show at Spring Valley High School, in Northeast Columbia, Jan .21.



A cachet is a printed design usually added to an envelope or postcard to commemorate special events.



The unveiled cachet had the Fort Jackson distinctive “Standing Andy” insignia with a special “100” centennial logo cancellation mark.



“On behalf of Maj. Gen. (John) Pete Johnson, or commanding general, thank you for doing this,” said Col. Mark Shade, Fort Jackson’s deputy commanding officer. “And for those of you who put this together for Fort Jackson as part of our centennial – thank you very much.”



The installation has been proving that victory does start here, he said.

“A 100 years ago no one would have imagined that impact Fort Jackson would have on country, or frankly, the world,” Shade added.



Nearly 54 percent of the Army’s Soldiers have gone through Fort Jackson, while 225,000 visitors come to the post and the Columbia, South Carolina area to watch their Family members graduate from Basic Combat Training.



“We did the math,” Shade said. “Five million Soldiers and two divisions, the 4th Infantry Division and the 101st Airborne Division, trained on Fort Jackson.



“Think about that impact on the world - in that men and women across the world are free because of what happened here at Fort Jackson. It makes you pause and be thankful.”



Others at the event said they were thankful for Fort Jackson as well.

“I received numerous positive remarks and support from attendees,” said John Owens, Sr. CPS president, “not only for our celebratory program for Fort Jackson’s centennial, but also for its support of the Columbia community in providing such a positive reflection of the Army’s presence here in the Midlands.”



“The more I learn about Fort Jackson the more impressed I am,” said Columbia’s Postmaster, Walter Rowland II. He was “blown away” by the professionalism of installation Soldiers saying the postal “training there is so much better than the training we give our own.”



After 30 years in the postal business, Rowland said he was still amazed to be speaking to stamp collectors yet, ‘I would like to see more younger people get involved with stamp collecting.”



The U.S. Postal Service printed 19 billion stamps last year, the revenue from stamp sales was $85 million, he said.



Mark Postmus, cachet designer, joined Owens, Shade and Rowland in unveiling the device.