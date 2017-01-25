Sailors dress up, run in ‘Superhero 5k’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 50 Sailors and family members participated in a superhero themed 5k run hosted by Naval Station (NAVSTA) Mayport’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Jan. 25.



Participants were encouraged to come out wearing their favorite super hero or villain t-shirts and costumes.



“Every year we plan out events we want to do and we noticed the recent popularity surrounding superhero movies,” said Steve Carman, Naval Station Mayport’s MWR athletics and fitness director. “We saw it as a way to give Sailors and their families an opportunity to have fun and bring out their inner child while incorporating physical fitness.”



Sailors from NAVSTA Mayport, the base’s tenant commands and even Sailors from Naval Air Station Jacksonville who are attending weeklong command fitness leader training took part in the run.



“I think this easily helps promote a fitness culture across the base,” said Chief Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Joe Segreti, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, and a command fitness leader in training. “It makes it more fun to want to be fit. People see everyone else out here running in costumes and hopefully they think to themselves, ‘wow, that looks like fun, I could do that,’ so maybe it will get them to come out to the next run.”



Although the run was not a race, MWR staff provided a race clock for individuals of all fitness levels to set a goal and see their finish time at the end.



“If you haven’t done this, come on out an join us,” said Segreti. “It’s great because we have people who were walking this thing and other people who were running at a 6-minute mile pace and everyone in between. We’re all out here having fun, and I encourage everyone to come take a step at promoting their own fitness.”



Seven Sailors from Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Crew 108’s engineering department ran in formation and sang cadence together through the entirety of the run.



“We do everything as a team,” said Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Richard Holsapple, assigned to LCS Crew 108. “We took turns calling cadence and this was a good opportunity to participate in something as an engineering department and push ourselves as a team to help boost our overall moral.”



Carman said he wants to do everything he can to encourage more Sailors and entire commands to regularly participate in MWR fitness events.



“We try to have a lot of fitness events and have them planned out early on in advance,” said Carman. “One of our big goals is the get more commands out here participating and using this as part of their command physical training sessions. This takes some pressure off of command fitness leaders and it’s going to be something enjoyable for Sailors.”



For more information about upcoming runs and MWR activities visit http://www.navymwrmayport.com/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:06 Story ID: 221585 Location: JACKSONVILLE , FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors dress up, run in ‘Superhero 5k’, by SN Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.