Red Tails Spotlight - Master Sgt. Brett Neely

Question: Why did you decide to join the Air Force and why do you continue to serve?



A. I was originally attracted to the U.S. Air Force as a means to satisfy numerous desires of a career in which encompassed opportunities of faraway travels and adventures, embodied an elevated consciousness of self-worth by working through functional and social challenges, and provided educational development.



Q: What is one of your proudest achievements in your military career?



A. My most significant achievement occurred when I was the passenger terminal NCO in-charge during a deployment to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. There was just a small team of passenger terminal representatives working a large amount of passenger traffic flow. The job was hectic as many times we would take manifested passengers out to meet their departing aircraft only to have to immediately drive to another aircraft that had just touched down and pick up awaiting passengers. All the while it was very common for a call to come across the radio stating another aircraft, with passengers, landed. It was truly mind-boggling as it seemed there would be no way to complete the seemingly never-ending cycle encompassing the passenger embarkation and debarkation.



The team adopted a positive mindset, despite the overwhelming thoughts of the odds of failure and repercussions of a delayed flight. We believed—do not stop, do not give up hope, just keep moving, and it will all come together. Even today I marvel at the accomplishment. We were able to orchestrate movement of several hundred thousand passengers and millions of tons of cargo during the six-month deployment. Over the years I have simply come to the conclusion that the air transportation career field often challenges one's ability to analyze as well as organize mass chaos effectively. Looking at it from another perspective, passengers are not just passengers, cargo in multiple sizes and characteristics are not just cargo assets, they are warfighting essentials which are elements of energy being sent to a directed and preselected destination for multiple types of conflict resolution. It is my perception that to be a member of the U.S. Air Force is to actively play a part of this grand orchestrated dance.



Q: What is your contribution to the 332nd AEW mission?



A. My contribution to the 332nd AEW mission is to do the following successfully:



• Ensure passenger operations coming in and out operate smoothly and without delay

• Coordinate with outside entities on passenger travel procedures while adhering to the Foreign Clearance Guide

• Observe and report any discrepancies hindering the flow of passengers in and out

• Organize and synchronize customs processing for the personnel returning to the continental U.S.

• Support other aerial port operations when needed, to include, cargo and ramp functions



Q: Is there a leader (from your career or personal life) who influenced you the most? If so, who, and how did they affect the way you’ve approached your Air Force career?



A. My father was a very influential leader in my life. He was employed and served as a 2nd Lt. for the County Accessors office in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He would speak to the value and integrity of many of the employees who served underneath him. Lessons such as treating people fairly, despite what color or background they came from, and the repercussions of those who fail when it comes to understanding this broad picture, have helped me significantly. His value was the heart. The employees who gave their heart toward the organization were the most successful. This would include having the integrity to reach deep inside and do the best job possible, whether that included studying at home for job progression or simply being a team player. His lessons affected the way I approach my Air Force career by giving the organization my heart.



Q: Airmen often face a significant challenge or watershed moment early on in their careers that influence their formation as leaders. Did you have any moments like these that helped shape you into the Airman you are today?



A. Earlier on in my career, as an Airman 1st Class in 1998, I was working the passenger terminal at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. While we did not have an extensive mission such as the C-5 Galaxy and the C-130 Hercules rolling across the tarmac every day, we did have a medivac flight once a week in which an Airman would work extended hours and process space available passengers. It was an hour before the aircraft was due to arrive and I was the only one, in the small passenger terminal that night.



All of a sudden roughly 40 Air Force personnel walked into the passenger terminal to go on this flight. No one had coordinated any of this with me, and I had no prior knowledge of this event. As a young Airman I must admit I was initially intimidated, as the time to process that many people along with their luggage seemed impossible. So I dug in and began to speak with a major, the group’s troop commander. I told him it was just me and I needed help, in a calm voice and a sly grin he asked me what I needed. Before I knew it I was barking out directions, coordinating actions and people were moving! It was the craziest thing I had ever seen. Everybody responded willingly and did their part as a team without hesitation. There wasn't one bad remark made, no one procrastinated, and everyone was all in.



The mission went off without a hitch. I can still remember walking back inside the passenger terminal, where it was now completely silent as it was before this two-hour event had occurred. I can remember thinking what just happened and still could not believe the flight made it out on time. No, I did not get coined or receive a letter of appreciation, but I got something so much more early on in my career—it was gratitude in its purest form of a job well done. There were so many grateful faces and thanks from the passengers for making it happen. That event was very empowering for me. It let me know I can make a significant difference if I just reach deep down and tap into my own heart.



Q: What is your personal mission statement?



A. I feel my mission is to gain the skillset to enhance the current mission efficiently and effectively. This is to include my personal life as well as the organization in which I serve. And to never stop learning, never stop growing.



Q: What values and ethics are the most important to you?



A. I am a fan of the Air Force core values for they are simple and they are to the point. I try to strive toward them by developing a strong spiritual, mental, and physical base. Also, I strive to have dignity when confronted with uncertainty or difficult situations which life seems to throw in one’s way. I feel if I have dignity while handling these things, then I have met this uncertainty with the utmost confidence and class.

Q: What are some of your goals for the future?



A. Some of the goals that I am seeking to accomplish in the near future are: seeking to become Sigma 6 Lean trained, then green belt certification and onto black belt certification. This program, for those unfamiliar, encompasses learning to operate more efficiently and effectively within an organization and begin working on a master's degree.

