Adm. Frank Caldwell Visits Ronald Reagan

Adm. Frank Caldwell Jr., Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, visited the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jan. 23.



Caldwell met with leadership, held a crew brief with members from local commands and CVN 76, enjoyed lunch with junior officers, and toured the ship. The visit was an opportunity to reinforce the significant role each crew member plays in protecting peace and stability in the Indo-Asia Region.



While addressing the CVN 76 crew, Caldwell stated, "Maintaining a high tempo of readiness while maintaining the highest possible standards is remarkable. I am impressed with your enthusiasm and amazed by what you accomplish on a daily basis. Your contributions in support of the US-Japan Alliance are incredibly important. Keep up the good work."

Capt. Buzz Donnelly, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer, said it was an honor to host Caldwell.



"Any time we have an opportunity to welcome a guest with the extensive knowledge and expertise as Adm. Caldwell, it is exciting," Donnelly said. "This visit, in particular, was very ideal in terms of its timing. We just entered our Selected Restricted Availability nearly two weeks ago, so we are at a point where we are really sinking our teeth into some of our important jobs, and this was an opportunity for Adm. Caldwell to see everything in motion."



Caldwell assumed his current position in August 2014. He is currently in Japan to tour facilities and meet with senior U.S. Navy and Japan government officials.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

