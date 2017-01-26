(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guard biathletes complete first race of regional competition

    CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Story by Sgt. Ashley Smith 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Alaska National Guard’s Pfc. Travis Cooper topped the field at the 2017 Western Regional National Guard Biathlon Competition Sprint Race Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center. He crossed the finish line first among more than 70 biathletes representing nine states.
    Participants alternated between skiing three trail loops to elevate their heart rates. In between circuits, which wound through the surrounding tree-lined hills, they transitioned to the shooting range, where they shot at targets 50 meters away, while struggling to control their breathing. Missing targets meant penalty laps – 10 km for the men and 7.5 km for the women.
    Cooper has been competing in biathlon for more than a year now. He originally enlisted in the National Guard to compete for Alaska and realize his dream of cross country skiing, with his sights set on competing for the United States in the next Winter Olympics.
    “Being out there on the course, I feel pretty free,” Cooper said. “Just being able to do what I love and doing what I am good at.”
    In the women’s division, Oregon National Guard soldier Sgt. Rebecca Jenness competed in her first biathlon event after being on skis for only three days. She advised other beginners to fight through the pain and the frustration. “I would say just keep going,” Jenness said. “Each day gets a little bit easier. Again, I don’t have a lot of experience or practice, so, the more I do it, the better I will get.”
    Competitors, both novices and veterans appreciate the camaraderie that comes with being a biathlete.
    “National Guard Biathlon is a tight knit family,” Cooper said. “We really care for each other, and really look after each other. Having the support group is really encouraging.”
    Sprint race results determine starting positions for the biathletes competing in the Pursuit Race on Saturday, Jan. 14.

    Overall results:
    Master Men’s Sprint Race:
    1st- Omar Bermejo

    Open Men’s Novice Sprint Race:
    1st- Tyler Patik

    Senior Men’s Sprint Race:
    1st- Pfc. Travis Cooper, Alaska National Guard
    2nd- Spc. Tadhg Nakada, Alaska National Guard
    3rd- Maj. Daniel Morken, Utah National Guard

    Youth Men’s Sprint Race:
    1st- Staff Sgt. Tyler Jacobs, California National Guard

    Open Women’s Novice Sprint Race:
    1st- Rachel Scoresby
    2nd- Jaime Turner, Utah National Guard
    3rd- Brenda Frelsi

    Senior Women’s Sprint Race:
    1st- Capt. Barb Blanke, Utah National Guard
    2nd- Sgt. Samantha Miller, Utah National Guard
    3rd- Staff Sgt. Trish Rich, Utah National Guard

    Sit Ski Sprint Race:
    1st- Bryan Price, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club
    2nd- Peter Way, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club
    3rd- Christ Rasmussen, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

    wyoming
    wyoming national guard
    biathlon
    national guard biathlon

