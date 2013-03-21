403rd Wing losing C-130J aircraft

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 03.21.2013 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- According to the latest guidance from the Air Force Reserve Command at Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Ga., 10 C-130J aircraft will be transferred from the 403rd Reserve Wing to Pope Field near Fayetteville, N.C. in Fiscal Year 2014, which begins in Oct. 2013.



Currently the aircraft are being used primarily for tactical airlift missions locally and overseas. In addition to the loss of aircraft, a recent Force Structure Action Implementation Plan indicates that the 815th Airlift Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base will close its doors.



"The loss of personnel and aircraft will be felt at Keesler and in our community. As the Air Force begins executing this transfer, we will to strive to take care of our personnel and their families during this difficult time," said Col. Craig LaFave, Commander of the 403rd Reserve Wing.



Personnel decisions have not been confirmed for the 345th Airlift Squadron also assigned to the 403rd Wing. Currently the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron is not scheduled to lose aircraft or personnel.



For more information, please call MSgt Brian Lamar in the 403rd Public Affairs Office at 228-365-2999.