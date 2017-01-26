Leaders learn traits to move from success to excellence

Photo By Terrance Bell | Retired Maj. Gen. Bryon Bagby discusses the eight traits he believes will move a...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Retired Maj. Gen. Bryon Bagby discusses the eight traits he believes will move a person from success to excellence during a professional development session with the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade leadership Jan. 19 at the Quartermaster Museum. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (Jan. 26, 2017) -- More than 100 Soldiers from the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade attended a Leadership Professional Development session Jan. 19 in the Quartermaster Museum training room.



The guest speaker was retired Maj. Gen. Bryon Bagby, a managing partner of BMB Solutions LLC, a consulting firm specializing in executive leadership development and coaching, strategy development and alternative analysis. The company regularly holds sessions at military schools to train future leaders.



Bagby served more than 33 years in the Army. His assignments included a stint as the assistant division commander of the 10th Mountain Division and several positions in the Pentagon.



During his talk, Bagby shared personal experiences to show the group his eight traits to move from success to excellence. They include: do what’s right, trust, confidence, mentorship, diversity, selflessness, values and positive attitude.



“I think these eight things will move you from success to excellence in whatever you do; as a parent, sibling, spouse, commander, first sergeant, command sergeant major – whatever your job is,” he said. “These things I offer may help you.”



After sharing stories about following the rules, even when no one is watching, and maintaining personal finances, Bagby told the audience they know what right looks like.



He also said it is important to gain trust of others, be trusting of others and be confident of one’s abilities to push into excellence.



“You need to be confident in whatever you do – as a Soldier, a parent, a peer and a friend,” said Bagby. “How do you gain confidence? By being proficient in whatever you do and have confidence in yourself and other people. It’s important to understand the nuances of your job.”



Part of gaining that additional knowledge comes from reaching out to others at work and in the community.



“I’m a firm believer in mentorship,” said Bagby. “You should seek out mentors. It doesn’t matter if you’re a battalion commander, battalion command sergeant major or first sergeant. You should be a mentor and seek mentorship. It’s someone to provide advice to you and help you understand the military business. Seek out mentors in other aspects of your life, whether it’s parenting or church.



“On the other hand, you have to pay that back,” he continued. “If you’re a company commander, first sergeant, command sergeant major or platoon leader, you should be a mentor to some young Soldier or junior officer. You have mentors who have guided you over the years, and you need to reach out to a younger Soldier and help them reach where you are today.”



Bagby also encouraged the audience to stop him at any time to promote additional discussion. While the subject of diversity was being covered, the Soldiers began a discourse about mentoring and impacting their young Soldiers. Several shared their tips to reach new recruits. An NCO who had service that stretched back to the 1980s encouraged others to change their leadership style for the times. A lieutenant with 10 years of service reminded others that they too always wondered why they were being told to do something, they just never asked. Another Soldier reminded her peers they needed to be sharp and disciplined because young Soldiers will pick up on their mistakes and lose trust in their leaders