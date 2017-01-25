Update: Coast Guard suspends search for person in water offshore Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard suspended the active search at sunset, Wednesday, for a for a man swept out to sea near Kahului, Maui.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones effected," said Petty Officer 1st Class Will Cusic, of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. "Suspending a search is a difficult decision to make, especially when we aren’t able to bring closure to the family.”

Responders conducted a total of 17 searches covering 539 square miles over a span of two days.

Involved in the search were:

- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

- Crew of USCGC Ahi (WPB 87364)

- Ground crews from Coast Guard Station Maui

- Maui Fire Department helicopter crews and additional ground crews

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center were notified at 9:15 p.m., Monday, of two people swept out to sea near the Olivine Tide Pools. One person was recovered and safely transported to Maui Memorial reportedly in stable condition.

