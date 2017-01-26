Commodore Releases Team 15 Resolutions

Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15, released his goals for the year, providing guidance on how to improve readiness both on the waterfront and with the ‘Go Guam!’ initiative as a whole.



The new framework was explained as goals to accompany the commodore’s “Big 5” principles established when he first arrived on board in 2016.



“I drafted my five points for the team as a way forward for the New Year,” said Capt. David Schappert, COMSUBRON 15. “I want my Sailors to have guiding principles to look to when executing their daily operations.”



Schappert, accompanied by the command master chief, gave a detailed vision for the squadron to include communication synchronization, incentivizing the current Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) competition and manning. He explained that through the use of the fit and fill algorithm, the submarines attached to COMSUBRON 15 could reach their potentials of 93 percent crew capacity and 95 detailed placement.



“It’s important to be straightforward when talking to my Sailors. I need them to have a clear understanding of my expectations; for them to feel empowered to carry out operations and complete the team’s goals without feeling the need to have a meeting or ask for permission.”



In addition to the changes to training and daily operations, SUBRON 15 has made it their goal to continue quality of life improvements for Sailors and their families using the ‘Go Guam!’ Initiative. The initiative is an interactive and resourceful communication campaign designed to provide information to Sailors and their dependents about Guam as a duty station and assist them with permanent change of station moves both on and off the island.



“The overarching goal for the year is to improve operations,” said Schappert. “Part of that improvement comes from the understanding that people’s quality of life affects how well they execute the mission. As leaders, we have a responsibility to recognize the needs of our Sailors and the needs of their families.”



Schappert also used the gathering as an opportunity to recognize the Sailors whose efforts resulted in COMSUBRON 15 and tenant command Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN 721) being selected for the 2016 Fleet-Wide Retention Excellence Award.



With the “Big 5” as the foundation for their organizational culture and the goals as the direction, SUBRON 15 is ready to get 2017 underway.



Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15 is located at Polaris Point in Apra Harbor, Guam. COMSUBRON 15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support of four Los Angeles-class attack submarines stationed in Guam. The submarines and submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) are part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed naval force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 and https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15/.



Thinking of being stationed in Guam? Check out http://www.csp.navy.mil/go-guam/ for more information.



