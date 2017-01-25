Marines with 2nd Radio Battalion participated in embassy reinforcement training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., January 23-27, 2017. The unit is preparing for an upcoming deployment with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis-Response North Africa.



“We are out here conducting tactical recovery of aircraft and personal training,” said 2nd Lt. John Richards, Alpha Co. platoon commander.



The unit focused on relaying information from the Command Operation Center over to a notional embassy.



“The training we are conducting focuses on indication and warning and being able to route information back to the embassy or ambassador,” said Gunnery Sgt. Justin Peternell, the staff non-commission officer in charge of the platoon. “We are running a script based on real-world scenarios.” “My job is to oversee if we can paint the picture to the embassy and provide them with the information they need; this is our main focus during the SP-MAGTF.”



During the operation Marines occupied a small training town, set up a COC and began coordinating communications between the ground combat elements, intelligence and command elements.



“I feel this training is very useful; this is our first time working together in the field,” said Cpl. Jerrod Peterson, a support team leader with the unit. “We hope to develop the Marines on their job proficiencies and confidence for future operations and be able to teach them about the elements of an SP-MAGTF. The Marines performed well above my expectations and were able to troubleshoot problems and fix them with the knowledge they received.”



The platoon is slated to deploy later this year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:04 Story ID: 221375 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Radio Battalion prepares for SP-MAGTF, by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.