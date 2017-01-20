28th CES, SDNG perform joint training exercise

The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a response training exercise with the South Dakota National Guard at the base theater Jan. 10, 2017.



The training scenario involved a simulated commander’s call, where attendees reported feelings of being ill, expressing they might have been exposed to some type of irritant.



Both Ellsworth Airmen and members of the SDNG worked together to evacuate, transfer and quarantine those affected, while also working to identify the root cause of the issue.



“The theater was evacuated and those expressing feelings of being ill went to the clinic and were then sent to Rapid City Regional hospital,” said Master Sgt. Timothy Bricker, the noncommissioned officer in charge of emergency management assigned to the 28th CES. “The remaining members were quarantined until the agent was identified.”



Sergeant Bricker explained by sharing techniques, tactics and procedures, the base can build continuity, relationships and trust with local agencies.



“It is vital to conduct these exercises because it ensures that if we had to respond jointly in a real world incident we would all be on the same page, allowing us to efficiently mitigate the hazard and keep our personnel and resources safe,” Bricker said.

