Soldier-Musician finds mutual benefit in the Army Band

Photo By Sgt. Crystal Reidy | Sgt. Ian Head, a percussionist with the 108th Army Band, plays the drums during a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Crystal Reidy | Sgt. Ian Head, a percussionist with the 108th Army Band, plays the drums during a concert at the American Legion – Mark A. Moore Post #3 in Flagstaff, Arizona, August 12, 2016. Head commutes five hours from Las Vegas where he lives to Phoenix in order to be a member in the 108th Army Band with the Arizona Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

“We get opportunities to do things in the band that are conducive to our jobs. Like, we get to play our instruments; we go out and do gigs,” Head said. “I can justify the travel to myself because I love doing my job. I’m playing drums, and somebody out there is going to enjoy it.”



His favorite moment with the band was opening up for the Jefferson Starship band in Prescott, Arizona in 2015.



“We get opportunities to get to go do things that other Soldiers don’t get to do,” Head said.



During the opening act, Ordinance, the 108th Army Band's rock group, played to honor Kayla Mueller.



Mueller was an American human rights activist and humanitarian aid worker from who was taken captive by ISIS in August 2013 and held until her death in 2015.



“You see the family in tears thanking us for what we do, and it is an honor to have helped the family and honor a hometown hero,” Head said.



Head said playing at drill helps hone his craft, which helps in his life as a civilian musician.



His unit leaders see the benefit of his skills as well.



“Sgt. Head brings a wealth of musical talent and expertise in Soldiers skills from his previous military occupation specialty as a chemical specialist,” said Sgt. 1st Class Paul Baumgardt, 108th Army Band first sergeant. “He also serves as a duty driver for the box truck that carries the unit instruments to performances.”



As a civilian musician, Head has found success on his personal YouTube channel.



Head said he was intrigued with all the videos people were putting out on YouTube. It is one of the best tools an artist can use to promote themselves.



“I started putting up drum solo covers to increase my civilian career,” Head said.



Since then, his unit has become some of his biggest fans.



“It is hard to put yourself out there, and you don’t know what kind of feedback you will get, but they have been very supportive,” Head said.

“I am pleased to see members of the 108th Army Band carry out successful musical endeavors outside of the unit,” Baumgardt said. “The more performing and practicing they do outside of the unit time the more enhanced the unit becomes musically.



Head warns other Soldier-musicians about social media.



“Once it goes on YouTube it is completely out of your hands; it goes international,” Head said. “With being a Soldier I feel I need to present myself in a much more professional manner.”



He attributes the Army for helping maintain a high level of integrity in his personal life, Head said.



Everyone has Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and they don’t realize the negative implications a negative post can have, Head said.



“I don’t have anything on my social media channels that identifies me as a military member,” Head said. “It is a slippery slope when posting things."



It doesn’t stay in the United States; it immediately goes international.”

Head said once you obtain a certain level of views it becomes even more important to conduct yourself in a professional manner as a representative of the U.S. Army.



“I feel the Army has given me an opportunity, and it is my job to give back to my unit and at the same time leverage the experience for my civilian career,” Head said.