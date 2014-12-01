403rd Wing undergoes first unit effectiveness inspection

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing successfully completed its first unit effectiveness inspection here Jan. 13 with an overall rating of "effective."



About 50 personnel from Air Force Reserve Command and Air Mobility Command Inspector General's Offices visited Keesler Air Force Base January 9-13 to evaluate the wing under the new inspection system that assesses the unit's mission effectiveness, efficiency and readiness.



Of the four major graded areas, the wing was scored "effective" in managing resources, leading people and improving the unit and "highly effective" in executing the mission.



Inspectors met with 403rd Wing members in various organizations to determine unit performance based on the new UEI construct.



"This is the first 403rd Wing inspection that falls under the new UEI system," said Lt. Col. Allyson Chauvin, 403rd Wing inspector general.



The UEI is meant to replace major operational readiness and compliance evaluations, such as OREs and ORIs, and do away with units 'ramping up' for inspections, said Chauvin.



According to AFI 90-201, the unit effectiveness inspection system is designed to foster a culture of critical self-assessment and continuous improvement, providing a "photo album" versus a "snapshot" view of wing effectiveness.



The inspection team primarily came to perform spot checks and conduct Airman-to-IG individual and group sessions geared toward climate assessment, said Chauvin.



Col. Barbara King, an inspector with the Air Force Inspection Agency, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., served as the leader for the surgeon general team of the UEI. Her team evaluated the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron during the inspection.



King said there are some essential differences between the UEI and previous inspection systems.



"Past inspections really work off of compliance checklists: show us your checklist and show us how you're doing that'," said King. "This really reverses that process and puts much more empowerment on the Airman at the unit level: show us your self-inspection program and how you are meeting your mission effectiveness."



The 403rd Wing is only the second wing in the Air Force Reserve Command to undergo inspections under the new UEI system; the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., was the first wing to receive a UEI inspection. This capstone event is scheduled to be performed once every 24-30 months.



"It's really designed to help Airmen understand how they should be inspecting themselves so, they can show sustained progress toward improving mission effectiveness," said King.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2014 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:54 Story ID: 221314 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Wing undergoes first unit effectiveness inspection, by TSgt Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.