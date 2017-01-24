Navy Medicine East Commander visits U.S. Naval Hospital Naples: “We are in the readiness business”

Navy Medicine East (NME) Commander, Rear Adm. Anne Swap visited with U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples staff as part of her broader visit to NME facilities, a region that spans approximately 100 facilities across the eastern hemisphere responsible for a patient population that exceeds 1 million people.



While visiting USNH Naples, Swap met with leadership, toured the hospital, spoke to staff during an all hands admiral's call and visited some of the hospitals in the local community. During the admiral's call, Swap thanked the hospital and branch clinic health care teams for delivering outstanding care to all those entrusted to them and for doing what's right for their patients, especially away from home. In speaking about high reliability, Swap recognized Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Kyle Gundlach, a Waterford, Michigan native assigned to USNH Naples’s multi-service inpatient ward, with a command coin for his “good catch” in noticing and speaking up about a concern for a newborn under his care.



Swap spoke about the vital role NME plays in supporting the Navy Medicine broader mission. She also brought forward how a focus on quality, safety and compliance helps ensure the Sailors and Marines who are protecting and defending our great nation remain healthy, ready and on the job. "We are in the readiness business. The military treatment facility is a readiness platform. We should be ready when called upon,” Swap said.



USNS Naples is comprised of the main hospital, Branch Health Clinic at Capodichino, and a Navy liaison detachment at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany. The main hospital and its branch health clinic provide health services and support to 62 U.S. Navy tenant commands, the USS Mount Whitney (LCC/JCC-20), and forces from the 22 nations that comprise the Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, Italy. In fiscal year 2016, the USNS Naples team cared for 417 inpatients, supported 71,094 ambulatory visits, treated 4,895 patients in its emergency room, performed 15,672 dental procedures, filled 40,693 prescriptions and welcomed 134 babies into the world.



NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network. Of the Navy's global health care network, more than 26,000 military, civil service and contact staff are part of NME, executing $1.3 billion. Its public health activities extend globally. For more information, visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/nme.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 13:01 Story ID: 221303 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine East Commander visits U.S. Naval Hospital Naples: “We are in the readiness business”, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.