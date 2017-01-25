Navy Region Mid-Atlantic installations participate in security exercise

NORFOLK, Va. – Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 (SC-CS17) will be conducted on naval installations within the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Jan. 30 through Feb. 10, 2017.



SC-CS17 is a two-part, linked Anti-Terrorism Force Protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.



This annual exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners. Exercise SC-CS17 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



“Solid Curtain - Citadel Shield is an important annual exercise that tests our ability to prepare for, deter and respond to changing and dynamic threats,” said Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, the commander of the Navy’s 20-state Mid-Atlantic Region.



The Navy’s exercise planners have taken measures to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.



Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.



Advanced coordination has taken place with local communities, law enforcement and first responders.



Note to News Media: Media interested in covering local events should contact their respective installation Public Affairs Officer.



Installation Public Affairs Offices:

• Naval Station Norfolk, VA: (757) 322-2576

• Naval Air Station Oceana, VA: (757) 433-3155

• Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, VA: (757) 462-8425

• Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, VA: (757) 836-1484

• Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, VA: (757) 322-2962

• Norfolk Naval Shipyard, VA: (757) 396-8122

• Naval Support Activity Crane, IN: (812) 854-3524

• Naval Station Great Lakes, IL: (847) 688-2430 ext. 359

• Naval Station Newport, RI: (401) 841-1832

• Naval Weapons Station Earle, NJ: (732) 866-2171

• Naval Support Activity Saratoga Springs, NY: (518) 886-0200 ext. 105 • Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg/Philadelphia, PA: (717) 605-2448 • Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, ME: (207) 438-1525

• Submarine Base New London, CT: (860) 694-5681



Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, and 50 Naval Operational Support Centers (NOSCs).

