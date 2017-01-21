Pinewood Derby returns to Combat Center

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Homemade race cars zoomed in a blur across the track as children and families with Cub Scout Pack 78 cheered on their wooden creations during the annual Pinewood Derby at the Armed Service YMCA Scout Hut, Jan. 21, 2017.

“This event is a great way for families to come together,” said Chief Petty Officer Casey Wheeler, Pinewood Derby facilitator. “It also helps teach the children how to use tools while learning sportsmanship in the process.”

Approximately 60 families are registered within the scout troop with children in age groups ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

“The best part of the derby is seeing at all the different kids rooting for one another to win and seeing their faces as their cars cross the finish line,” said Gunnery Sgt. Joel Holmes, committee chairman, Pack 78. “All the children, win or lose, leave with new stories and a determination to do better next year.”

Wyatt Wheeler, son of Wheeler who is also senior enlisted advisor for navy personnel, 7th Marine Regiment, claimed first place in this year’s derby.

