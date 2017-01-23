Commanding General Leads Team-Building Event

EAST POINT, Georgia-- Maj. Gen. Pete Bosse, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command Theater, led a team-building event for his full-time employees today in East Point, GA. The workshop focused around hands-on exercises for the staff to participate and learn more about one another, which ultimately creates trust in the workplace. The two-star general is committed to developing his full-time team and plans to do the same for his traditional Reserve soldiers in March.



Bosse stressed the importance of building trust in one's fellow coworkers, supervisors, and subordinates. "We have to treat everyone with dignity and respect if we are to build a high-performing team," said Bosse. "You cannot achieve high-performance without trust. It is essential." He emphasized that those who do not display dignity and respect to others will not work in the 335th Signal Command.



Soldiers are of the utmost importance to the commanding general. In fact, he placed his command focus on people, elaborating on the success of the organization being built around them. Bosse believes that senior leaders can develop their subordinates through proper and fair treatment, expectations' management, and through positive energy and engagement.



During today's event, he walked everyone through techniques to increase the effectiveness of communications, identifying standards and measures, and the importance of establishing priorities in the office. Bosse explained that increasing communications and building trust in one another, ultimately leads to a more cohesive and efficient workplace.



Master Sgt. Stanley Emile, noncommissioned officer in-charge of the G-4 section, corroborated this concept. "All of the team-building exercises were relevant to our daily lives and there were great lessons learned from each of them," said Emile. "Today's event took team-building to a completely new level. In a short amount of time, we were able to create trust and share a lot about ourselves to our coworkers. I do not believe we would have been able to accomplish this without the commanding general providing and leading us through this opportunity."

