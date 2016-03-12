Major General Stokes returns to the 908th

Photo By Bradley Clark | Commanding General of the 22nd Air Force, Maj. Gen. John Stokes, speaks with members...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | Commanding General of the 22nd Air Force, Maj. Gen. John Stokes, speaks with members of the 908th Airlift Wing that could be deploying soon, Dec. 3 at Maxwell Air Force Base. Stokes wanted to thank the Airmen and ensure they were prepared for their pending mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Airlift Wing had a special visitor on the Saturday of the December Unit Training Assembly, Commanding General of the 22nd Air Force, Maj. Gen. Stokes and his wife Stacy Stokes spent the day with the wing.

The morning started with a quick visit with the wing command section and then off to the dining facility for breakfast and a discussion with the airmen gearing up for another shot at the Hennessy Award.

After breakfast Stokes then met with Lt. Col. Casey Cooley, commander of the 908th Maintenance Group for a tour of the facilities and to watch some of their operations first hand while getting a chance to speak with Airmen from the group.

Following the visit with Maintenance Stokes headed over to the 357th Airlift Squadron to meet up with his wife and together they spent some time talking to families as everyone awaited the arrival of Santa on a C-130. The Stokes met Santa and enjoyed some time with the families of the 908th Airmen.

Stokes then went to tour the Logistics Readiness Squadron and talk with Airmen assisting in deployment preparations for members of the wing.

Departing LRS it was time for lunch with the Company Grade Officers Club, which gave Stokes an opportunity to mentor for about a dozen of the wing’s junior officers.

Next up was the 908th Airlift Wing Commander’s Call. The entire wing was at Polifka Auditorium to hear about the year ahead and to bid farewell to the wing commander, Col David Condit, as this was his last UTA.

Following Commander’s Call, Stokes met with members of the 908th scheduled to deploy in 2017. Stokes thanked them for their upcoming sacrifice and asked them to ensure they were prepared for their pending mission.

The general’s visit culminated in a leadership meeting with the wing and group commanders at the 908th Headquarters.