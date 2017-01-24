Appreciating diversity

Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lisa Klevenberg, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal...... read more read more Photo By Airman BrieAnna Stillman | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lisa Klevenberg, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property counselor speaks about diversity and what it means to her at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. A diversity panel of Airmen, ranging from airman 1st class to captain, spoke in front of an audience about what makes them diverse, why they joined the Air Force, where they came from and what their story is. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman) see less | View Image Page

Team Shaw members showed their appreciation for an influential African-American Civil Rights movement leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., here during the week of Jan. 16-19 in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. day Jan. 16.



On Jan. 17, Team Shaw members gathered to walk around Memorial Lake in remembrance of King’s legacy. After the walk, everyone gathered in the Palmetto Chapel to listen to Dr. Jacob E. Butler, a guest speaker from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina, and sing a song in King’s honor.



“It’s paramount that we continue to observe King and his work,” said Tech. Sgt. Clyde Rankins III, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operations section chief. “Being able to appreciate diversity and accept it was all part of what he stood for.”



King was involved in multiple movements supporting the rights of people of all ethnicities. He continuously expressed the importance of diversity and equality in his speeches.



On Jan. 19, Team Shaw had a panel of diverse Airmen, ranging from the rank of airman 1st class to captain, speak about what makes them diverse, where they came from and why they joined the Air Force.



"Diversity helps people who may have been close-minded at some point in their lives open their eyes and hearts and realize that we're all people who deserve respect and equality,” said Staff Sgt. Lisa Klevenberg, 20th LRS personal property counselor. “Learning about our differences helps people understand their own identities, appreciate the identities of others and brings the community together as one."



Some things people could take away from this week’s events are that it is our job to support diversity, to support the differences within our work centers, and to understand and be aware of individuals, said Rankins.



As the mission of the Air Force continues to change, the backbone of the Air Force, the Airmen, remain diverse and inclusive, allowing them to support each other and the ongoing fight.