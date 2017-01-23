MCLB Albany reporting instructions for Jan. 24

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE Albany, Ga. – The base will continue to be open only to essential personnel and residents Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.



In addition, all first-line supervisors for Marine Depot Maintenance Command are required to report to work at 8 a.m. All other personnel should contact their supervisor for further guidance.



Individuals required to report must use the main gate on Fleming Road.



Base personnel are encouraged to call the Emergency Information Hotline for updated information at 229-639-7600.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the storms and tornadoes. Our team is aggressively working with our tenant and supported commands to restore the installation to normal operations,” Col. James C. Carroll, commanding officer, MCLB Albany, said.



For questions and more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 229-639-7313.

