(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCLB Albany reporting instructions for Jan. 24

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Story by Pamela Jackson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE Albany, Ga. – The base will continue to be open only to essential personnel and residents Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    In addition, all first-line supervisors for Marine Depot Maintenance Command are required to report to work at 8 a.m. All other personnel should contact their supervisor for further guidance.

    Individuals required to report must use the main gate on Fleming Road.

    Base personnel are encouraged to call the Emergency Information Hotline for updated information at 229-639-7600.

    “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the storms and tornadoes. Our team is aggressively working with our tenant and supported commands to restore the installation to normal operations,” Col. James C. Carroll, commanding officer, MCLB Albany, said.

    For questions and more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 229-639-7313.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 05:45
    Story ID: 221115
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLB Albany reporting instructions for Jan. 24, by Pamela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Jan22Tornado

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT