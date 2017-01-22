Tornado strikes MCLB Albany

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE Albany, Ga. – At approximately 3:20 p.m., a tornado touched down on Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Jan. 22, 2017.



Immediately, base officials responded to the situation, carrying out their emergency operation plans and procedures.



There are no fatalities or injuries. The tornado caused property damage, which is currently being assessed by base officials.



The base will be open, Monday, Jan. 23, to essential personnel and residents only.



Essential personnel should report as directed by your supervisor. All employees will use the main gate on Fleming Road.



Base personnel are encouraged to call the Emergency Information Hotline for updated information at 229-639-7600.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the storms and tornadoes. Our team is aggressively working with our tenant and supported commands to restore the installation to normal operations,” Col. James C. Carroll, commanding officer, MCLB

Albany, said.



For questions and more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 229-639-7313.

