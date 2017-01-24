Romanian Military Police Detachment Provides Bagram Airfield Security

Photo By Robert Harrison | First Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Victor Balan walks a presence patrol at one of the local...... read more read more Photo By Robert Harrison | First Sgt. (Plutonier-major) Victor Balan walks a presence patrol at one of the local national bazaars on Bagram Airfield. Balan talks with the shop keepers and patrons and keeps a keen eye out for any unusual activities or conditions. The checks are routine requirements for a typical Provost Marshall military police patrol. Balan is a member of the 4th Romanian Military Police Detachment from the Romanian Land Forces 265th MP Battalion, in Bucharest. see less | View Image Page

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Jan. 24, 2017) - Romanian and U.S. military police Soldiers have patrolled side-by-side for the last six months providing force protection assets, first responders for any and all emergencies, and enforcing the law, regulations, and standards on Bagram Airfield (BAF).



The 4th Romanian MP Detachment, 265th Romanian MP Battalion, Bucharest, supplement the Provost Marshal Office to accomplish the law and order mission on Bagram Airfield. The 4th ROU MP Det. are deployed on a six-month rotation to Afghanistan.



The Romanian military police operate alongside their American counterparts at the Bagram PMO to form an international military police force with The 938th MP Det. from the Indiana Army National Guard, Gary, Ind.



U.S. Army Capt. Sean Feeney, serves at the Bagram Provost Marshal.



"It is a great honor and privilege to be able to work hand in hand with the dedicated Soldiers to the 4th Romanian detachment," said Feeney.



First Lt. (Locotenent) Mirela Ivascu, serves as the Deputy Provost Marshal.



"Acting in an international spectrum, but especially working with our U.S. MP partners is a challenge and a great opportunity to set high standards and to work hard every day to keep them there or to improve them," sadi Ivascu.



The 4th ROU MP Det. will soon end its rotation to Afghanistan and return home to Bucharest.