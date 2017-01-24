Plans and Operations: Leading from Qatar

The mission of any human resources element is to coordinate timely and effective support to enhance readiness and operational capability.

The 14th Human Resource Sustainment Center, deployed to Camp As Saliyah, Qatar, coordinates, integrates, and synchronizes personnel accountability and strength reporting, casualty reporting, Army postal operations, and reception staging and onward movement tracking and analysis throughout the theater as prescribed by Army service component command guidelines.

"Our mission here in theater is to provide short and long term human resources planning in the U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Operations (AOR), we accomplish our mission by dividing our workload into three separate teams or 'Divisions;' Plans and Operations (PLOPS), Casualty Operations (COD), and Postal Operations (POD)," said Lt. Col. Marvin Brown the Division Chief of PLOPS in the 14th HRSC.

The 14th HRSC PLOPS division coordinates current operations requirements; develops HR training plans, monitors HR force management issues, and manages contingency operations planning.

"Our mission is to keep an eye on theater human resources, we ensure our Coalition forces are ready and properly supported," said Brown.

While the PLOPS division of the 14th HRSC is continually busy the Casualty Operations Division (COD) team is a 24-hour a day mission.

"Our job is to effectively report all casualty information in theater to our higher command, we ensure the accuracy of all forwarded documents," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Fernando Lockett, a Human Resources Technician with the 14th HRSC COD team.

The COD team streamlines the casualty reporting process by revising standard operating procedures and providing clear policy guidance to reporting elements throughout the CENTCOM AOR.

"The COD mission is a huge responsibility, by reporting timely accurate information we ensure everyone in each casualties chain of command, including their families, understands the most up to date status of their Soldier," said Lockett.

According to Lockett mail for active duty and reserve component Soldiers is a vital link to their lives back home.

Essentially functioning as the Army's postmaster, the Postal Operations Division (POD) provides technical guidance and oversight ensuring Army post offices are compliant with applicable policies and regulations.

"News from home. No matter the form is something Soldiers both past and present look forward to receiving. Communication with loved ones is a morale booster for any Soldier," said Sgt. 1st Class, Lolita Morton, the senior enlisted non-commissioned officer with the 14th HRSC PLOPS team.

The 14th HRSC fully demonstrates its capabilities in supporting the missions of its higher command the 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) in the CENTCOM AOR.

"Our mission here is to collect all of the HR accountability and casualty information and forward that information to our command so our commander can make an informed decision," said Brown.

"Through our timely and effective support we aim to enhance the 1st TSC's readiness and operational capabilities, while providing the support necessary for our higher commands to achieve mission success," said Brown.

