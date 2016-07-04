Victim to Survivor part II: Talking to a SHARP rep

FORT SILL, Okla. (April 14, 2016) -- Editor's note: With respect to April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, the Tribune is publishing a three-part series titled "Victim to Survivor." The series tells the story of a young woman who went from a victim of sexual assault to a survivor. Because of the nature of the content, it may not be suitable for children. This is part two of the series. *Indicates a name change



Previously



In July 2013, three days after arriving at Camp Casey in South Korea, Sgt. Tiffanie Crea was raped by someone she knew while her roommate was in the barracks room. For months Crea kept the secret.



"I didn't want any help," said Crea. "I was blaming myself. I thought I should have done something to stop it."



In September of the same year, just a few months after the incident, Crea's unit went to the field and a discussion on sexual harassment/assault response and prevention (SHARP) resulted in a noncommissioned officer saying it was a woman's fault if she was raped. Crea's friend, who knew about the incident, spoke up, attacking the statement and the heated debate escalated until it was finally subdued by a SHARP representative.



"I kept quiet until it was over and then I told my roommate what happened," said Crea. "My roommate said, 'you need to tell the SHARP representative."



The case



When her unit returned from the field Crea talked to her battery SHARP representative and then together they went to talk with the brigade SHARP person. It was explained to Crea that since others knew about the incident Crea would have to file an unrestricted report. Restricted reporting allows victims of sexual assault to confidentially disclose an incident without triggering an official investigation. The victim can also receive medical treatment, advocacy services, legal assistance and counseling. The limitations of a restricted report include an unpunished perpetrator, lack of protective order and the inability to disclose the incident to anyone within the chain of command, which can include other Soldiers within the unit.



An unrestricted report provides the same services but also begins an official investigation of the crime.



"By then I realized it wasn't my fault," said Crea.



Crea welcomed the unrestricted report, gave her statement and filed the necessary paperwork. She was asked if she wanted to move to another unit, and Crea declined because she said she still had friends she trusted in the unit. Still, some in her platoon were not as supportive as Crea hoped and said after so many months, Crea should be "over it by now." One person even said Crea should have expected that she might become a victim because she was a female in a foreign country.



"They didn't know how I felt," she said.



Crea's appetite left her, she became anemic and was frequently visiting the doctor.



However, there were some in her unit who encouraged her.



The source of much of her support came from her special victims counselor, a new addition to the SHARP team which began in October of that year.





Crea's battery SHARP representative couldn't be her SHARP representative for the case because of a lack of advanced credentials so she received another one. However the replacement representative did not give Crea the confidence she needed to be able to trust her.



By November 2013, Crea was ready to give up.



"It'd been a couple of months and I had my second CID (Criminal Investigation Division) agent on the phone. I told him 'I don't know if you're helping me. I'm not getting answers. I'm not getting updates,'" she said. "The next time I went in, he showed me the packet, all the interviews, the notes that he took. It was a lot. I said 'OK, I will continue.'"



The length of cases vary depending on the severity, said Adrienne Finn, the 30th Air Defense Artillery brigade SHARP victim advocate and sexual assault response coordinator.



"I've got one that's been going on for a couple of years," said Finn. "Trial cases take longer because CID tries to get as much information as possible. But you're supposed to get monthly updates, somewhere where you can see what the progress is."



In February 2015, the case was closed. The verdict given was the case was unfounded due to a lack of physical evidence.



"It was hard at first but then I realized if he does it again, his name is going to be on a report that he's done it previously," said Crea. "So I started to move on and sought counseling."



Slowly Crea began to get back to enjoying life. She started running again and began to go out with friends and explore South Korea.



That was until August 2014 when she was assaulted again.

