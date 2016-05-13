(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 Language Day celebration

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2016

    Story by Dusan Tatomirovic 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    MONTEREY, Calif. – The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center held its annual Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 13 to promote and encourage cultural understanding and customs from around the world.

    Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, which features cultural displays and activities as well as ethnic foods served by local international vendors on the Presidio’s Soldier Field every year.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 Language Day celebration, by Dusan Tatomirovic, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

