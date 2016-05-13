MONTEREY, Calif. – The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center held its annual Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, California, May 13 to promote and encourage cultural understanding and customs from around the world.



Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, which features cultural displays and activities as well as ethnic foods served by local international vendors on the Presidio’s Soldier Field every year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 16:10 Story ID: 221048 Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Hometown: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2016 Language Day celebration, by Dusan Tatomirovic, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.