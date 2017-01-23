ATC: Keeping eyes on our birds in the sky

Everyone with a driver’s license has experienced the antsy feeling of sitting at a traffic light waiting for it to switch from red to green. Imagine if, in order to go, the driver had to wait for a person’s command to move.



Air traffic controllers here do just that, communicating with hundreds of planes in the sky and on the ground, giving the verbal greenlight, to maintain a smooth flow of traffic in the airways. Through careful monitoring, maneuvering and communication, ATC ensures the safety of a fleet of aircraft in the airspace around Kunsan.



In order to handle the full area of responsibility surrounding Kunsan, operations are split between multiple teams, consisting of various members with different areas of responsibility.



“The ground control operator is responsible for everyone on the ground,” said Senior Airman Justine King, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller. “Data gathers the information to make the accurate movement calls. Local control handle the aircraft in the sky. The coordinator manages sequencing with radar approach controllers verbally. The watch supervisor is the lead and whatever they says goes, regardless of rank.”



King performs a critical part of the ATC mission in the RAPCON building, a less distinguishable facility than the ATC tower. Her job is carried out in a dark, windowless room filled with several radars displaying air traffic within a 60 mile radius of Kunsan.



Her focus and responsibility are on a much wider part of airspace than what her counterparts are monitoring in the tower.



“Tower controllers get to look out their windows and see the aircraft,” said King. “Their airspace includes from the tower out to around six miles out and up to 2000 feet. They have a small portion of air space.”



Being comfortable with the responsibility of directing the traffic of multimillion dollar aircraft is not a skill learned overnight.



ATC Airmen constantly train and must be certified at each facility they are assigned to, according to Staff Sgt. Jeffery Howard, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller. Airmen receive in-depth on-the-job training at their first assignment after completing a rigorous four month technical training school.



“When you get to your first base most people spend between 12 to 20 months getting their first qualifications,” said King. “You get mentally beat up, and you have to have thick skin. But the reward is definitely worth it.”



In addition to working with four squadrons of F-16 Fighting Falcons, ATC airmen coordinate with two civilian airliners.



The language barrier can sometimes affect communication, but with an integrated group of controllers, those difficulties are easier to overcome.



“The biggest advantage to having our Korean counterparts is when we have to coordinate with a full Korean ATC center like Incheon,” said King. “Sometimes, when we can’t communicate with them well enough, our Republic of Korea Air Force controllers will step in and coordinate for us, which makes it go a lot smoother.”



Everything that happens on an airfield is constantly under the watchful eye of air traffic controllers.



ATC plays a vital role in the air mission here, helping guide aircraft to the right positions to carry out their objectives. Through keen attention to detail, these airmen ensure combined air superiority, which is dedicated to keeping peace in the region.

