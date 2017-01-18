(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wingman Weight Loss Program challenges Team Little Rock

    Wingman Weight Loss Challenge

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE , AR, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Story by Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Service members, civilians, dependents and retirees interested in the Wingman Weight Loss Challenge are encouraged to sign up Jan. 17 — 27, 2017, at the Little Rock Air Force Base Fitness Center.

    The challenge is a friendly competition which introduces healthy eating and exercise habits.

    “Teams will consist of two people helping each other stay motivated and accountable for their work outs,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kimberly Jones, 19th Force Support Squadron fitness program manager.

    The competition runs Feb. 1, through March 29, 2017.

    A point system is used as teams have free range to work out on their own for 10 points, attend various aerobic classes offered by the fitness center for 20 points and participate in “FUN” Fridays for 30 points.

    Each team will track their points through a Wingman Workout Tracker sheet provided by the fitness center. Integrity and accountability are vital to tracking the points earned.

    Participants will have an initial, midway and final weigh-in through a secure and confidential tracker.

    The winners will be announced at a health fair on March 31, 2017. Prizes ranging from T-shirts to electronics will be given out to the top male and female performers, the team with the most participation points and the team with the most cumulative weight loss.

    “We want to focus on building good habits for the new year because once you develop those habits, they stick with you,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Crider, 19th Force Support Squadron front desk supervisor.

    For the full schedule of events or more information, visit the fitness center or contact (501) 987-7716.

