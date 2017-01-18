(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Plan ahead for tax season

    Airman's Guide on Taxes

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Story by Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    19th Airlift Wing

    As tax season approaches, it’s important to remember to plan ahead. There are a variety of free tax services readily available. Below are some tips to help successfully file tax returns this year.

    • Active duty military members can visit www.militaryonesource.mil to use free tax preparation and filing software. Additionally, Airmen can speak with a trained military tax consultant for military-specific information.

    • Retirees are encouraged to use free tax filing services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

    • To find a VITA site, use the VITA locator tool available on the Internal Revenue Service’s website, or call (800) 906-9887.

    • Taxes must be filed by April 15, 2017. There are extensions available for service members who are deployed. For a full list of what qualifies a person for an exemption, visit https://www.irs.com/articles/2016-federal-tax-rates-personal-exemptions-and-standard-deductions.

    For more information on other resources to help navigate tax season, visit www.militaryonesource.mil.

    (Editor’s note: The 19th Airlift Wing Legal Office will no longer operate a volunteer tax center on base.)

