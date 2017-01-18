Plan ahead for tax season

As tax season approaches, it’s important to remember to plan ahead. There are a variety of free tax services readily available. Below are some tips to help successfully file tax returns this year.



• Active duty military members can visit www.militaryonesource.mil to use free tax preparation and filing software. Additionally, Airmen can speak with a trained military tax consultant for military-specific information.



• Retirees are encouraged to use free tax filing services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.



• To find a VITA site, use the VITA locator tool available on the Internal Revenue Service’s website, or call (800) 906-9887.



• Taxes must be filed by April 15, 2017. There are extensions available for service members who are deployed. For a full list of what qualifies a person for an exemption, visit https://www.irs.com/articles/2016-federal-tax-rates-personal-exemptions-and-standard-deductions.



For more information on other resources to help navigate tax season, visit www.militaryonesource.mil.



(Editor’s note: The 19th Airlift Wing Legal Office will no longer operate a volunteer tax center on base.)

