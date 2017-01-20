Fleet Cyber Command/10th Fleet Announces 2016 Sea, Shore Sailors of the Year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – Vice Adm. Mike Gilday, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) announced the 2016 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year for FCC/C10F Jan. 17.



Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Courtney Evers, assigned to Navy Information Operations Detachment (NIOD) Kaneohe Bay was named the FCC/C10F Sea Sailor of the Year and Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Toby Gallt, assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado was named FCC/C10F Shore Sailor of the Year.



FCC/C10F also recognized Sea and Shore Junior Sailors of the Year. Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Lori Pearce, assigned to NIOC Georgia was named Sea Junior Sailor of the Year and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Juan Leon, assigned to NIOC Whidbey Island was named Shore Junior Sailor of the Year.



"I'm so proud of our Fleet Cyber/10th Fleet team, and these Sailors, in particular," said Gilday. "They represent the best in professional competency, leadership, initiative, creativity and the warfighter mindset required for an asymmetric advantage in a challenging domain."



"All of the finalists, their commands and their shipmates should be extremely proud of their accomplishments," said Command Master Chief Dee Allen, FCC/C10F command master chief. “The competition between the outstanding finalists was extremely close, but the board could only select one in each category and the decision was difficult."



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.

