Coast Guardsman receives award for helping apprehend car burglar

TAMPA, Fla. — A Clearwater-based Coast Guardsman received the Tampa Police Department's Citizen Appreciation Award Thursday at the Tampa Police Department for his help in apprehending a car burglar in December.



Lt. Michael Klakring, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot working in the law enforcement intelligence division at Air Station Clearwater, received the award



According to the Tampa Police Department, at 5:49 a.m. Dec. 16, Klakring witnessed a car burglary suspect using a sledge hammer to break the rear window of a neighbor's car, enter the car and remove a computer printer.



Klakring said it was the first week he and his family moved into the Tampa neighborhood when he witnessed the crime and immediately notified police. He continued to stay on the phone with the police department and followed the suspect down the street until police officers arrived on scene. He identified the suspect who was still holding the sledge hammer and the printer.



Klakring said as a pilot he is always situationally aware, and he attributes his work in the Coast Guard to his swift actions that day.



"I was very surprised and thankful for the award," said Klakring. "Working in the law enforcement division has allowed me to see the full spectrum of drug enforcement and the importance of partnerships in the law enforcement community."



According to the Tampa Police Department, police officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident and it was the fourth, and last auto burglary in December in the neighborhood.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 Story ID: 220742 Location: TAMPA, FL, US by PO2 Ashley Johnson