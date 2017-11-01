USS Bataan Earns Retention Excellence Award

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodgers, USS Bataan Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN – The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) earned the Retention Excellence Award for fiscal year 2016 on Jan. 11.



Previously known as the Golden Anchor Award, this is the second consecutive year Bataan has won the award representing commitment to the growth and development of Sailors.



Fleet Forces created the annual award to recognize commands that sustain exceptional levels of retention and superior accomplishment in executing programs and policies that best enable our Sailors to succeed in their Navy careers.



“Every Sailor matters,” said Chief Navy Counselor Todd Wean.” We are all parts that make up a whole and without the whole we can’t effectively do our job. Bataan’s leadership does a tremendous job at making sure the ship is ready to carry out our nations tasking, without forgetting that it’s our Sailors who make Bataan the best warship in our Navy!”



Fleet readiness remains a top priority and effective execution of personnel programs and policies are critical elements to retaining top quality Sailors. Committed and involved leadership, clear policies, and support of Navy quality of life programs have a direct and positive impact on Sailor behavior, retention, and keeping technical knowledge and expertise within the Navy.



"Retention is paramount in keeping the Bataan and the Navy operating as an exceptional fighting force," said Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Pfister. "I'm very proud of our whole team of career counselors; this award is a direct reflection of their leadership, hard work, and investment in Bataan's Sailors."



Each command was nominated by their respective type commander, having passed the annual career information program review with a score of 90 point or better, had zero fail to submit C-way applications, met all aggregate reenlistment benchmarks of 35 percent for zone A, 51 percent for zone B, 60 percent for zone C, and a total of 5 percent or less aggregate attrition for FY16.



Deployed Navy ships are authorized to paint their anchors gold and fly the Retention Excellence pennant as a symbol of earning the award.

“It’s a great feeling to keep our anchors gold because that means we have done the best we could at our jobs,” said Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Jose Plamarrero. “Our office works very hard to ensure every Bataan Sailor is provided with the latest career information and that our department and divisional career counselors consider themselves an extension of our office. This is one of the cornerstones of Bataan’s successful career development program.”

