SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Dr. Michael Ayers was presented the State of Illinois Military Medal of Merit by Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, Jan. 18, at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

“Dr. Ayers is a great friend to the Illinois National Guard, the Army and the Department of Defense,” said Hayes. “He has been a mentor to countless numbers of our Soldiers and Airmen. He has had an indelible positive influence on the National Guard and the state of Illinois.”

Ayers volunteered many years to helping the Illinois National Guard and served two terms as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA). CASAs are special government officials who agree to serve as representatives of the Secretary of the Army without salary, wages or related benefits. They provide individual advice to the Secretary of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Army and commanders at all levels on public sentiments toward the Army.

Ayers also served as the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves(ESGR) Committee Chair. The ESGR works to promote the cooperation and understanding between servicemembers and their employers. He also served on the Illinois National Guard’s Lincoln’s Challenge Academy advisory board for six years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Midwestern University, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and a master degree and doctorate in economics from the University of Oklahoma. Ayers was honorably discharged from the Texas National Guard in 1964.

Dr. Ayers is married, has six children, 10 grandchildren and resides in Springfield, Illinois.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:41 Story ID: 220697 Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long Time Volunteer Awarded Illinois Military Medal of Merit, by SSG Robert Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.