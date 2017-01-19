OIR: 380 AEW Safety Office wins annual ACC Wing Chief of Safety, Wing Safety Program of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Rico, 380th Safety Office commander and 2016 Wing Chief of Safety of the year...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Rico, 380th Safety Office commander and 2016 Wing Chief of Safety of the year winner, poses for a photo at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Mar. 28, 2016. The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing also won the Air Combat Command 2016 Safety Office of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHWEST ASIA—The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Safety Office received two major awards under the Air Combat Command’s most effective safety office program during the 2016 fiscal year.



As a deployed unit, the safety office directly impacted the fight against Da’esh by ensuring safe operations and the delivery of decisive air power for more than 8,000 combat missions.



"The 380 AEW Safety Office has incredible drive and creativity, which they've used to increase the margin of safety in one of the AOR's most challenging and dynamic environments," Maj. Joshua, Air Force Central Command chief of flight safety, said. “The safety office's purpose is to coordinate the commander's efforts to preserve combat assets and Lt. Col. Rico's team is the best the AOR.”



Among a long list of accomplishments, the 380 AEW Safety Office program managed $8.2 billion in assets, safely coordinated a $500 million installation construction project and effectively trained personnel on deployed hazards.



Lt. Col. Rico, 380 AEW Safety Office commander and 2016 Wing Chief of Safety of the Year winner, shared why the Safety Office program has been so successful in a deployed environment.



“This wing safety program was always award winning!” Rico said. “I just had the honor and privilege to add my leadership abilities and program ideas, with the help of my personnel, to an already fantastic program of enhancing safety culture here. My team, past and present, deserves all the credit for making this award possible.”