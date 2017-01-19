USS Hopper Visits Sri Lanka

By CTF 70 Public Affairs

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (Jan. 19, 2017) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) arrived for a brief visit here.

During the visit, the crew will have the opportunity to engage with members of the Sri Lankan Navy and public, and experience Sri Lankan hospitality and culture.

The visit also offers the crew a chance to thank the Sri Lankan Navy for providing medical assistance to a Hopper Sailor in September.

Hopper is a multi-mission ship with anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare surface combatants capabilities; designed to operate independently or with a surface action group or strike group. Homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hopper is currently underway in the Indo-Asia Pacific on an independent deployment.

The U.S. Navy maintains a presence in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to help preserve peace and security, and to further their partnerships with friends and allies. This forward presence contributes to freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea, as well as furthers operational training and enables an exchange of culture, skills, and tactical knowledge.

