2017 Fleet Week New York dates announced

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard has officially announced dates for 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY).



Now in its 29th year, FWNY is scheduled to take place May 24-30. The weeklong celebration is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services, and an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.



The event has been held nearly every year since 1984, and it is anticipated that nearly 5,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will participate this year.



In addition to public visitation of participating ships, there will be numerous exhibits, military band concerts, and aviation demonstrations throughout the week showcasing the skilled expertise of our dedicated sea service members.



The theme for this year is “Celebrating the Sea Services and commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Seabees.” For 75 years, members of the Naval Construction Forces, known as the Seabees, have repeatedly demonstrated their skills as fighters and builders, and while doing so, they have built and fought for freedom both in peace and in war time. The Seabees continue to play a crucial role in supporting the fleet while carrying out our Navy’s maritime strategy.



For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, visit the official FWNY website at www.fleetweeknewyork.com, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, or “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter. FWNY photos can be viewed on Flickr at www.flickr.com/photos/fwnypao and Instagram at www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc. Join the conversation on social media by using #FleetWeekNYC. Follow the Seabee Commemoration at #SeabeeCanDo

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 16:09 Story ID: 220586 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Fleet Week New York dates announced, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.