Fort McCoy staff member earns IMCOM Stalwart Award

Courtesy Photo | Thomas Desjardins (center), Fort McCoy (Wis.) antiterrorism officer, receives the Installation Management Command Stalwart Award during a luncheon Nov. 30, 2016 in San Antonio. The Stalwart Award is given to civilian employees who perform extraordinary work and exceed the call of duty to achieve Army and Installation Management Command objectives. (U.S. Army Photo)

Thomas Desjardins, installation antiterrorism officer with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, received the Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Stalwart Award during a Nov. 30, 2016 ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



The Stalwart Award recognizes employees who distinguish themselves amongst their peers and leaders as outstanding IMCOM civilians and exceed the call of duty to achieve the Army and IMCOM objectives, according to IMCOM. Desjardins was honored for work he completed from Oct. 1, 2014, to Sept. 30, 2015. Desjardins was recognized “for his significant contributions in promoting the ideas and values of IMCOM, which resulted in the success and enhanced operational readiness of … Fort McCoy,” according to a statement from IMCOM about the award.



Desjardins “actively embraces every new challenge as a means to achieve optimum mission accomplishment, while contributing daily to … Fort McCoy’s reputation for delivering a high-quality, exceptional, and unmatched commitment to serving the Fort McCoy community, and his peers consistently recognize (him) as a role model for all to emulate.”



Among Desjardins’ accomplishments were his:



• Support of the Fort McCoy community as recognized by the 2015 IMCOM Higher Headquarters Assessment Team with five documented “positives/sustains,” which included the Protection Management Action Plan (PMAP), higher headquarters assessment preparation and execution; and integration of protection functions, risk management processes, and antiterrorism program synchronization.



• Proactive planning abilities leading to development of the Fort McCoy Protection Management Action Plan, which annually tracks the completion of all 35 antiterrorism standards contained within the Management Control Checklist, as well as meeting the annual requirements found within Army Regulation 525-13 (Antiterrorism).



• Support of the Army Community Covenant by building invaluable relationships through the Protection Working Group and as a participant within the Threat Management Team. He also actively represents Fort McCoy within the state Joint Terrorism Task Force.



• Coordination of an Antiterrorism Level-II Officer Basic Course Mobile Training Team in support of the Fort McCoy garrison and its local and state partners. The effort saved Fort McCoy and its tenant organizations approximately $2,500 per student, for a total savings of approximately $95,000 during 2015. No costs were incurred by the garrison.

Desjardins said he was honored to receive the award.



“For 31 years, I have served the Department of the Army both as a civilian and a Soldier and have always strived to do the best I can do in any position while at the same time trying to make the place where I work a little better by creating efficiencies and processes that can be shared by others,” Desjardins said.



“I have shared a lot of ideas, plans, and procedures with others, but I also have received the same amount of assistance, if not more, from others along the way for the betterment of all. In my opinion, this is what being in the Army is all about,” he said. “We are all on the same team.



“I feel very honored that I was nominated for the Stalwart award by my senior leadership and to be able to have received the award from Lt. Gen. (Kenneth R.) Dahl at IMCOM with the (Fort McCoy) garrison commander (Col. David J. Pinter) and garrison command sergeant major (Command Sgt. Maj. Frank T. Mathias) attending makes this award that much more special and one that I will always remember,” Desjardins said. “I am also extremely grateful to be able to live in Wisconsin with my Family and work on Fort McCoy with everyone I do on a daily basis.”



Desjardins received a Stalwart medal, certificate, and shadowbox during the IMCOM presentation.