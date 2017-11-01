Defeat the Device

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Mesa | Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion dismount a Humvee during a mounted...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Anthony Mesa | Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion dismount a Humvee during a mounted counter-Improvised Explosive Device convoy operation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 11, 2017. The training is designed to familiarize the Marines with procedures to better operate under the threat of IED’s while still maintaining tactical control of their situation and surroundings. see less | View Image Page

Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion participated in a mounted counter-Improvised Explosive Device convoy operation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 11th, 2017.



The Marines worked with instructors from the Marine Corps Engineer School to begin or furthering their understanding of IEDs and how to defeat them.



“The real benefit of this training is to educate the Marines,” said Chris Clower, an instructor with the Marine Corps Engineer School. “We take Marines who have little or no knowledge of IEDs and give them a basic understanding of how to operate within an IED environment.”



The Marines conducted two CIED exercises, which consisted of a soft hit, or an explosion which lightly damages a vehicle or Marine, and a heavy hit, an explosion that severely damages a vehicle or a Marine.



The goal is to take them out of the mindset that they are not just doing their job, but also to be cognizant of IED elements in a combat environment, said Clower.



The training enabled Marines to heighten their awareness to potentially dangerous situations and to react quickly and effectively to not only save vehicle power, but more importantly, their fellow Marines.



“If nothing else we do here, my goal is to save as many Marines’ lives as I can,” said Clower. “They are the next generation and being a retired Marine, I would hope to leave the Corps in good and educated hands.”



With the constant threat of IEDs, Marines must be ready at a moment’s notice to quickly and efficiently respond to any and all possible situations that may appear. The Marines continue to train in becoming more tactically proficient at the end of the day to defeat the device.