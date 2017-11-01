(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defeat the Device

    Defeat the Device

    Photo By Sgt. Anthony Mesa | Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion dismount a Humvee during a mounted

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Story by Cpl. Shannon Kroening 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion participated in a mounted counter-Improvised Explosive Device convoy operation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 11th, 2017.

    The Marines worked with instructors from the Marine Corps Engineer School to begin or furthering their understanding of IEDs and how to defeat them.

    “The real benefit of this training is to educate the Marines,” said Chris Clower, an instructor with the Marine Corps Engineer School. “We take Marines who have little or no knowledge of IEDs and give them a basic understanding of how to operate within an IED environment.”

    The Marines conducted two CIED exercises, which consisted of a soft hit, or an explosion which lightly damages a vehicle or Marine, and a heavy hit, an explosion that severely damages a vehicle or a Marine.

    The goal is to take them out of the mindset that they are not just doing their job, but also to be cognizant of IED elements in a combat environment, said Clower.

    The training enabled Marines to heighten their awareness to potentially dangerous situations and to react quickly and effectively to not only save vehicle power, but more importantly, their fellow Marines.

    “If nothing else we do here, my goal is to save as many Marines’ lives as I can,” said Clower. “They are the next generation and being a retired Marine, I would hope to leave the Corps in good and educated hands.”

    With the constant threat of IEDs, Marines must be ready at a moment’s notice to quickly and efficiently respond to any and all possible situations that may appear. The Marines continue to train in becoming more tactically proficient at the end of the day to defeat the device.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017
    Story ID: 220542
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defeat the Device, by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Humvee
    7-Ton
    Bomb
    Motor Transport
    CIED
    Marines
    IED
    Training
    Counter IED
    Motor T

