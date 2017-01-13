744th CS prepares for the 58th Presidential Inauguration

The 744th Communication Squadron is preparing to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Joint Base Andrews, Jan. 20.



One hundred and thirty four Airmen assigned to the 744th CS are preparing equipment such as land mobile radios, cyber domain desk, and a mobile command post ready for Media Day, inaugural parade, and former U.S. president departure ceremony.



“We have a critical role to make sure everything is executed correctly,” said Lt. Col. Goodman, 744th CS commander. “A lot of the inaugural events are heavily dependent on communications and cyber space operations; events would come to a screeching halt if we had no communication.”



On a normal day, the 744th CS provides network operations for JBA and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, District of Columbia, to include a help desk, network management, small computer, and information protection.



Goodman stated the preparation for the inauguration is bigger than any of their average daily activities. Because of the magnitude of the event, they heavily stress the importance of attention to detail.



Master Sgt. Roland Wright, 744th CS technical control facility NCO in-charge, plays an imperative role in the inauguration and prepares to make sure the cyber domain desk is running correctly at the Joint Operation Center on Fort McNair, District of Columbia.



“We support the networks, radios, and the mobile command post,” Wright said. “The 744th CS has given out approximately 200 handheld radios so we can monitor the inaugural parade and to check that events are running according to schedule.”



The 744th CS is one of 16 tenants in the 11th Wing supporting the inauguration. Twenty Airmen from the squadron will be directly involved on the day of the inauguration and will be behind the scenes keeping a watchful eye on the occurring events.



“Seemlessness and continuity, I would say, is our goal for the inauguration,” Goodman said. “When people don’t realize we are there and events run smoothly, that’s when we have done our job.”

