204th Engineering Detachment CMT heads home

Maj. Eric M. Holtzapple, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Kenneth S. White, command sergeant major, of the 204th En Det (CMT) cased the unit colors as they prepare to redeploy to Ohio, the home state of the National Guard Unit, after a nine-month deployment.

Col. Christopher H. Colavita, commander, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, said the 204th En Det (CMT) has made a lasting impression and been invaluable to the Redeployment, Retrograde, Redistribution, Recovery and Disposal (R4D) Mission.

“We look forward to returning to Ohio wearing our 1st Cavalry Division patch, as it symbolizes that we were a part of the most historic and professional division in the United States Military,” said Holtzapple. “I am forever thankful that you included us as part of the ‘First Team.’”

The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony that takes place when a unit ceases operations in a certain location. The unit colors will then be uncased wherever that unit resumes its duties.

With only eight soldiers, the 204th En Det (CMT) performed more than 50 deconstruction and demolition projects throughout Afghanistan and completed the engineer scope of work and design for 15 large-scale projects during the deployment.

