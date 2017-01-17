COMSUBGRU-9 Recognizes 2016 Sailors of the Year

BANGOR, Wash. (NNS) -- Four Sailors from various Pacific Northwest submarine force sea and shore commands were recognized as the Commander, Submarine Group (COMSUBGRU) 9 Sailors and Junior Sailors of the Year during a luncheon held at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Jan. 17.



Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Beth Mele, Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, was selected as the Sea Sailor of the Year (SOY) and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Nicholas Stenftenagel, of Priority Material Office, Bangor, was selected as the Shore SOY.



Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kegan Dyer, Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island, was selected as the Sea Junior Sailor of the Year (JSOY) and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Bradley White, of COMSUBGRU-9, was selected as the Shore JSOY.



"The Sailors that you see here today represent the highest sense of professionalism, performance, and standards at each command," said Rear Adm. John Tammen, Commander of Submarine Group 9. “Each of them has my respect and appreciation for what they have accomplished and what they represent.”



Mele and Stenftenagel will represent COMSUBGRU-9 in the Commander, Submarine Forces Pacific Sailor of the Year competition, next month in San Diego.



"It is going to be a privilege to represent Submarine Group 9 down in San Diego," said Mele. "A lot of hard work and preparation went into this throughout the year and to even be selected at my command as Sailor of the Year was such an honor.”



The SOY finalists were Information Systems Technician 1st Class Levi Ernst of CSG-9, Yeoman 1st Class Nicholas Fundling from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 17, Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class (SS) John Onyx, of Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 19, and Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Matthew Stoerrle, of Naval Submarine Support Center, Bangor.



The JSOY finalists were Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class William Leone of CSS-17, Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Austin Willis from CSS-19, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Denzel Williams, of Priority Material Office, Bangor.



The Navy-wide Sailor of the Year program began in 1972 by former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John "Jack" Whittet. The goal was to recognize outstanding Sailors from around the fleet.



Sponsored by the Chief of Naval Operations, the program provides recognition to the Navy's outstanding Sailors through numerous presentations, awards and meritorious advancement to the next pay grade.

