Fort Drum Community Honors MLK: Remember, Celebrate, Act

“Remember, Celebrate, Act: A Day On, Not a Day Off,” hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, drew in Soldiers, Families, and civilians for a time of honoring and applauding King’s work.



“This special observance provided insight to the contributions made by Dr. King that focused on non-violent tactics in order to combat racial inequality,” said Master Sgt. Donna LaDuke, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade Equal Opportunity Advisor. “It is important to honor the legacy that Dr. King created, which has promoted equality through a diverse world. Dr. King's dream will continue to become a reality for all through the sacrifices that he made during a very difficult time in our history.”



During the event, Staff Sgt. Albert Barnes, of the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, performed a reading of King’s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech for the second consecutive year. King originally delivered the speech in December, 1964, upon award of the Nobel Prize for Peace for his nonviolent resistance to racial injustice in America. King, 35 at the time, was then the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.



“I accept this award today with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind,” Barnes quoted King. “I refuse to accept despair as the final response to the ambiguities of history.”



Following the recitation, Brig. Gen. Xavier Brunson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commanding General of Operations addressed the audience as the event’s guest speaker.



“Dr. King aspired to a better way,” said Brunson. “And I, like you, I’m sure, wonder – could you do the same? And honestly, I would say the answer is yes, but it will require you to take no counsel of your fears; it will require conviction, and an unerring sense that what is right is good for everybody.”



Drawing from the theme of “Remember, Celebrate, Act,” Brunson implored the audience to take those three words to heart.



“In our observance, we’re called today, we’re challenged, we’re charged to do something different than we’ve done before,” he said. “These words compel action, not just to do something, but to do something now.”

“We should all – every one of us here – consider ourselves children of Dr. King’s dream,” Brunson said. “We must aspire to more.”



The national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service was started by former Pennsylvania Senator Harris Wofford and Atlanta Congressman John Lewis, and was originally begun for Americans to honor King’s legacy through volunteer service and community action – lending itself to the theme “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” The holiday is celebrated the third Monday of January, which falls around King’s birthday, January 15.



In addition to the event, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) observed the federal Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a 4-day weekend.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:35 Story ID: 220475 Location: NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Community Honors MLK: Remember, Celebrate, Act, by SPC Liane Schmersahl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.